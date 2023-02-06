Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,202 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE PK opened at $14.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 344.83%.

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.