Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,930,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after buying an additional 1,284,496 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 895,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after buying an additional 644,742 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,294,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 901.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 197,627 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TBBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

About Bancorp

TBBK stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.49.

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.