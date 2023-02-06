Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 31,319 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 901.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 197,627 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBBK opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Several analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

