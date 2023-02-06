Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Barclays lowered their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

NYSE DVA opened at $85.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

