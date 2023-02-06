Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DaVita by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in DaVita by 16.5% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $7,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in DaVita by 1.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

DaVita Stock Down 0.4 %

DaVita Profile

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $85.48 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

