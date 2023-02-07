14,490 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 55.7% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 32.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 281,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 120,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,618.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $5,079,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,633,618.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 502,933 shares of company stock valued at $21,725,563. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

