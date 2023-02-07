14,954 Shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. FMR LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,091,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,611 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,819,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,348,000 after purchasing an additional 494,150 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,594,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,518,000 after purchasing an additional 392,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,116,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 485,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 2,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $70,616.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,261.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XENE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

