1,629 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 29.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Landstar System by 17.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 3.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Landstar System by 229.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 103,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $183.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.