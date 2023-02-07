20,283 Shares in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth $239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 227.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $40,368.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at $777,639.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $40,368.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at $777,639.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MSBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $579.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.88. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

