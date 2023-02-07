20,753 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after buying an additional 1,029,325 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,976,000 after buying an additional 225,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,771,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after buying an additional 218,622 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,846,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,534,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,002,000 after buying an additional 108,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATSG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

