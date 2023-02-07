25,876 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. Apple accounts for 7.2% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.49.

Apple Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

