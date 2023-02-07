26,461 Shares in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 63.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TBI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

TBI stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $30.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $605.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.44.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $32,607.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

