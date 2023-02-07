30,773 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at about $23,773,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

LNW stock opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $68.84. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 155.19%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

