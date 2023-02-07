82,714 Shares in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 82,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 84.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health Price Performance

Shares of BLU stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $988.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.14.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 453,737.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.