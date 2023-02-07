AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AAON were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,891,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AAON by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,954,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,997,000 after acquiring an additional 44,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in AAON by 81.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

AAON Price Performance

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $176,636.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,270.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,182.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.36.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. AAON had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.