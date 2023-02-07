ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,941 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,637 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,771,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after purchasing an additional 51,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.14.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

