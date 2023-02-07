ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

ACM Research Stock Up 0.2 %

ACM Research stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $656.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $297,806.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACM Research Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.