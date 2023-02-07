Advisor OS LLC Has $265,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,956.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after buying an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,888.8% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,126,000 after buying an additional 7,211,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

