Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Albany International were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Albany International by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Albany International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Albany International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Down 0.8 %

AIN opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.81.

Albany International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

