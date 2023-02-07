Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,952.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,082 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,904.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,971.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7,454.3% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,296.2% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,865.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,484,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,841,000 after buying an additional 2,357,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

