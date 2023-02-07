Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 191 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.97. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.49.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

