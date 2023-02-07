Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIMC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 140.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 144.01%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

