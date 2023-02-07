Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s Largest Position

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 480.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 659,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,600 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 11.3% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $74,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.44, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,681. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

