Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Cypress Funds LLC

Cypress Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 731,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 360,468 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 14.9% of Cypress Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $82,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,183 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,681. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -378.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

