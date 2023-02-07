Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.1% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $603,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,270,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $369,513,000 after acquiring an additional 496,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -378.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

