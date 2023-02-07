America First Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.44, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,183 shares of company stock worth $5,610,681. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.