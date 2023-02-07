American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 34.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $246.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

