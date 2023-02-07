Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 3,262 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,204.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.
NASDAQ GOOG opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
