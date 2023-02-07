Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.6% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.8 %

Apple stock opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.49.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

