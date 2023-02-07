Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $95,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 71,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 81,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 478,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $66,225,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 1.8 %

Apple stock opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.97.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.49.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

