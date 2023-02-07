Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 130,425 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 71,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 81,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 478,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $66,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.49.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average is $147.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

