Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.0% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983,608 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.49.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

