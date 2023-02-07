Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.7% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.49.

Apple Stock Down 1.8 %

AAPL stock opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

