Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $83,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.0% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

About Arbor Realty Trust

Shares of ABR stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.95. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 41.12.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

