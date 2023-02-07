Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 178,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 172,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 380,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 63,128 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Arch Capital Group

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

