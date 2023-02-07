Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 105.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Axos Financial by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Axos Financial by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axos Financial by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

See Also

