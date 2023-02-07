Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 177,925 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,774.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,925 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average is $100.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

