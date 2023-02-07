Bank of America Raises LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $90.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.26.

NYSE LYB opened at $98.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

