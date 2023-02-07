Barclays PLC Acquires 11,121 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Standex International by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Standex International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Standex International news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $31,840.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,463.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 1,425 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $147,829.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,106 shares of company stock worth $430,004 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SXI stock opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $121.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday.

About Standex International

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

