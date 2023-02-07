Barclays PLC Acquires 324,013 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) by 1,500.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,013 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 119,115 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $512.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 348.49% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%. The business had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $28,084.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,003.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $133,802. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

