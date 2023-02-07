Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Albany International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIN stock opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.27. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $115.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average is $94.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

