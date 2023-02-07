Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,289 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CATY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

