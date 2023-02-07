Barclays PLC Boosts Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 10.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,551,000 after acquiring an additional 85,772 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 876,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,887,000 after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HQY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HQY stock opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $79.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.