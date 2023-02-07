Barclays PLC Buys 10,123 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,965,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,294,000 after buying an additional 351,912 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 96,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

