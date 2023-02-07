Barclays PLC Buys 10,457 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,095,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,220,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,184 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $145.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,842 shares of company stock worth $11,174,189 in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.