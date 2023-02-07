Barclays PLC Buys 12,218 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Big Lots Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BIG opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $507.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($0.07). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently -22.94%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

