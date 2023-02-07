Barclays PLC Buys 39,000 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 780,000.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 11.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 19.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.30. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $553.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $632.62.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

