Barclays PLC Buys 64,879 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,380 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,879 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ADT by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADT by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 181,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ADT by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 58,751 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ADT by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other ADT news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.