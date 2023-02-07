Barclays PLC Buys 8,160 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 271.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 141.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 20.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

NYSE SUM opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.40. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.