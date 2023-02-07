Barclays PLC Buys 91,762 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,762 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 24,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $193,264.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,346,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,288,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,135.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 322,253 shares of company stock worth $2,427,260 and sold 179,905 shares worth $1,642,155. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -0.32.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.04% and a negative net margin of 860.34%. The company had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

